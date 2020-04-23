All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:30 PM

8971 Shep Street

8971 Shep Street · No Longer Available
Location

8971 Shep Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Serra Mesa Home - Large Open Floor Plan, AC, 2 Car Garage, 1 Small Dog OK, Large Backyard with Views - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 1st******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing at www.gpmsandiego.com -Please Note showtimes are FIRM- ***

Located in Serra Mesa

8971 Shep St.
San Diego, CA 92123

3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1200 SqFt
Single Level Home
2 Car Garage

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Corian Countertops
Tile Backslash
Lots of Cabinet Space
Pantry with Pullout Drawers
Wood Flooring Throughout

Open/Bright/Large Floorplan
Fireplace - Gas- Living Room
**No Carpet in Home**
Wood Flooring Throughout Home
Ceiling Fans - Throughout
AC/Heat - Forced Air
Marble Tile in Bathrooms
Closet in Hallway
Lovely Backyard with Views
2 Car Garage

CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 and 805
Parks
SDCCU Stadium
Grocery Stores
Post Office
Hospitals
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2745.00

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
1 DOG ONLY - 30LBS OR LESS
**NO CATS**
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4796431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8971 Shep Street have any available units?
8971 Shep Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8971 Shep Street have?
Some of 8971 Shep Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8971 Shep Street currently offering any rent specials?
8971 Shep Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8971 Shep Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8971 Shep Street is pet friendly.
Does 8971 Shep Street offer parking?
Yes, 8971 Shep Street offers parking.
Does 8971 Shep Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8971 Shep Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8971 Shep Street have a pool?
No, 8971 Shep Street does not have a pool.
Does 8971 Shep Street have accessible units?
No, 8971 Shep Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8971 Shep Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8971 Shep Street has units with dishwashers.
