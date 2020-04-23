8971 Shep Street

Amenities

3BR 2BA Serra Mesa Home - Large Open Floor Plan, AC, 2 Car Garage, 1 Small Dog OK, Large Backyard with Views - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 1st******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing at www.gpmsandiego.com -Please Note showtimes are FIRM- ***



Located in Serra Mesa



8971 Shep St.

San Diego, CA 92123



3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 1200 SqFt

Single Level Home

2 Car Garage



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Corian Countertops

Tile Backslash

Lots of Cabinet Space

Pantry with Pullout Drawers

Wood Flooring Throughout



Open/Bright/Large Floorplan

Fireplace - Gas- Living Room

**No Carpet in Home**

Wood Flooring Throughout Home

Ceiling Fans - Throughout

AC/Heat - Forced Air

Marble Tile in Bathrooms

Closet in Hallway

Lovely Backyard with Views

2 Car Garage



CLOSE TO:

Interstates 163 and 805

Parks

SDCCU Stadium

Grocery Stores

Post Office

Hospitals

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2745.00



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

1 DOG ONLY - 30LBS OR LESS

**NO CATS**

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



