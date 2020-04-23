8971 Shep Street

Amenities
3BR 2BA Serra Mesa Home - Large Open Floor Plan, AC, 2 Car Garage, 1 Small Dog OK, Large Backyard with Views - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 1st******
Located in Serra Mesa
8971 Shep St.
San Diego, CA 92123
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1200 SqFt
Single Level Home
2 Car Garage
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Corian Countertops
Tile Backslash
Lots of Cabinet Space
Pantry with Pullout Drawers
Wood Flooring Throughout
Open/Bright/Large Floorplan
Fireplace - Gas- Living Room
**No Carpet in Home**
Wood Flooring Throughout Home
Ceiling Fans - Throughout
AC/Heat - Forced Air
Marble Tile in Bathrooms
Closet in Hallway
Lovely Backyard with Views
2 Car Garage
CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 and 805
Parks
SDCCU Stadium
Grocery Stores
Post Office
Hospitals
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2745.00
ANIMAL INFORMATION:
1 DOG ONLY - 30LBS OR LESS
**NO CATS**
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Cats Allowed
