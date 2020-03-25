8929 Twin Trails Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in Rancho Penasquitos - New carpet being installed the week of 2/7. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is located in close proximity to Sundance Elementary School and has no neighbors to one side. Downstairs features living room / dining room combo, kitchen, large family room with sliding door out to rear yard, 1/2 bath and 2 car attached garage. Upstairs features master bedroom and bath, 3 additional bedrooms and full size hall bath. Washer dryer and fridge included in rents. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Walking distance to schools, park, shopping and eateries. Large back yard with various fruit trees.



