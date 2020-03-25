All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8929 Twin Trails Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8929 Twin Trails Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

8929 Twin Trails Drive

8929 Twin Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8929 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in Rancho Penasquitos - New carpet being installed the week of 2/7. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is located in close proximity to Sundance Elementary School and has no neighbors to one side. Downstairs features living room / dining room combo, kitchen, large family room with sliding door out to rear yard, 1/2 bath and 2 car attached garage. Upstairs features master bedroom and bath, 3 additional bedrooms and full size hall bath. Washer dryer and fridge included in rents. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Walking distance to schools, park, shopping and eateries. Large back yard with various fruit trees.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE4606727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 Twin Trails Drive have any available units?
8929 Twin Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8929 Twin Trails Drive have?
Some of 8929 Twin Trails Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 Twin Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8929 Twin Trails Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 Twin Trails Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8929 Twin Trails Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8929 Twin Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8929 Twin Trails Drive does offer parking.
Does 8929 Twin Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8929 Twin Trails Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 Twin Trails Drive have a pool?
No, 8929 Twin Trails Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8929 Twin Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 8929 Twin Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 Twin Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8929 Twin Trails Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University