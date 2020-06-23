All apartments in San Diego
8878 Regents Road Unit 203

8878 Regents Road · No Longer Available
Location

8878 Regents Road, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
8878 Regents Road Unit 203 Available 04/07/20 Great Townhome in UTC so close to all! Available April 7th! - This unit is located close to shopping, restaurants, UCSD, and freeway access.

* Upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops
* All kitchen appliances included
* Fireplace in Living area
* One car garage with one additional parking pass
* Vaulted open beam ceilings
* Large patio
* Washer/dryer included
* Water/sewer/trash included
* Community pool/spa
* Racquet ball/tennis

Pet negotiable with owner approval. Non-smokers only. Must qualify without co-signer. Standard renters insurance with $100,000 minimum liability. Give our office a call to schedule a tour 858-274-3600.

Visit our website www.altavistaproperties.net

BRE lic. #01835476

(RLNE3615596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 have any available units?
8878 Regents Road Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 have?
Some of 8878 Regents Road Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
8878 Regents Road Unit 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 does offer parking.
Does 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8878 Regents Road Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
