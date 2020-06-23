Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

8878 Regents Road Unit 203 Available 04/07/20 Great Townhome in UTC so close to all! Available April 7th! - This unit is located close to shopping, restaurants, UCSD, and freeway access.



* Upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops

* All kitchen appliances included

* Fireplace in Living area

* One car garage with one additional parking pass

* Vaulted open beam ceilings

* Large patio

* Washer/dryer included

* Water/sewer/trash included

* Community pool/spa

* Racquet ball/tennis



Pet negotiable with owner approval. Non-smokers only. Must qualify without co-signer. Standard renters insurance with $100,000 minimum liability. Give our office a call to schedule a tour 858-274-3600.



Visit our website www.altavistaproperties.net



BRE lic. #01835476



(RLNE3615596)