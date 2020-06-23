Amenities
8878 Regents Road Unit 203 Available 04/07/20 Great Townhome in UTC so close to all! Available April 7th! - This unit is located close to shopping, restaurants, UCSD, and freeway access.
* Upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops
* All kitchen appliances included
* Fireplace in Living area
* One car garage with one additional parking pass
* Vaulted open beam ceilings
* Large patio
* Washer/dryer included
* Water/sewer/trash included
* Community pool/spa
* Racquet ball/tennis
Pet negotiable with owner approval. Non-smokers only. Must qualify without co-signer. Standard renters insurance with $100,000 minimum liability. Give our office a call to schedule a tour 858-274-3600.
