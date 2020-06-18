8861 Tribeca Circle

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Great Location!!! - Beautiful, Town Home in Tribeca @ Spectrum available for rent NOW.



Open floor plan with laminate flooring in the main living space.

Tiled bathroom floors.

Two balconies off living room and kitchen areas.

Stainless steel appliances.

Vaulted ceilings.

Half bath in main living area.

Dual Master Bedrooms with walk in closets and attached en suites.

Stackable full size washer and dryer in unit.

Two car tandem garage.

Complex features resort like amenities.

Close to shopping and transportation.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays trash.



Rent: $2,600 per month

Security Deposit $2,600

No Pets Accepted



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $5,200 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



