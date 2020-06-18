All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 14 2020

8861 Tribeca Circle

8861 Tribeca Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8861 Tribeca Circle, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Great Location!!! - Beautiful, Town Home in Tribeca @ Spectrum available for rent NOW.

Open floor plan with laminate flooring in the main living space.
Tiled bathroom floors.
Two balconies off living room and kitchen areas.
Stainless steel appliances.
Vaulted ceilings.
Half bath in main living area.
Dual Master Bedrooms with walk in closets and attached en suites.
Stackable full size washer and dryer in unit.
Two car tandem garage.
Complex features resort like amenities.
Close to shopping and transportation.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays trash.

Rent: $2,600 per month
Security Deposit $2,600
No Pets Accepted

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $5,200 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 Tribeca Circle have any available units?
8861 Tribeca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8861 Tribeca Circle have?
Some of 8861 Tribeca Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 Tribeca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8861 Tribeca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 Tribeca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8861 Tribeca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8861 Tribeca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8861 Tribeca Circle offers parking.
Does 8861 Tribeca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8861 Tribeca Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 Tribeca Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8861 Tribeca Circle has a pool.
Does 8861 Tribeca Circle have accessible units?
No, 8861 Tribeca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 Tribeca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8861 Tribeca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

