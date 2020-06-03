8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Top Floor 1 bedroom Unit in Boardwalk Community! Available Now. - Open layout in this 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit. Family room, dining area, and kitchen with sit up breakfast bar all flowing together. Nice sized adjoining covered balcony with canyon views. Fireplace and vaulted ceilings are wonderful touches......creating a perfect "great room"



Bedroom measures a nice 11x15, also with vaulted ceilings, and ample closet space with huge mirrored slider doors. Full bath with plenty of storage, and near new washer/dryer combo!



Kitchen has walk around counter peninsula and tons of cabinet storage. Comes with all appliances, including fridge, oven / stove, dishwasher, and near new microwave.



Water, sewer, trash, and HOA Dues are all paid by owner.



West of the 5 freeway, it is all about Location Location Location, and Boardwalk is one of the most sought after communities. Just off La Village Drive and walking distance to UCSD. Everything one could possibly need or use is literally across the street, including Whole Foods, CVS, Trader Joes, Ralphs, movie theater, and numerous restaurants. Your car is not even needed, but will be safe in the designated spot in the gated underground garage.



Entire complex has a lush and tropical setting with mature trees, lovely pool area, spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Easy commute with access to the 5 and 52 freeways, downtown San Diego only 15 minutes away, downtown La Jolla less than 10 minutes, and MCAS Miramar only 5 miles.



Available for immediate move in @ $2095 per month with an $2095 deposit. Sorry, no pets or smoking.



Professional and quiet complex, beautiful canyon setting with views, great location......Welcome Home to 8860 Villa La Jolla #307 !!



For more information please call SD Realty and Management at 619-697-0602 or visit us at www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com



(RLNE3011731)