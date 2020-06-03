All apartments in San Diego
8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307

8860 Villa La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8860 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Top Floor 1 bedroom Unit in Boardwalk Community! Available Now. - Open layout in this 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit. Family room, dining area, and kitchen with sit up breakfast bar all flowing together. Nice sized adjoining covered balcony with canyon views. Fireplace and vaulted ceilings are wonderful touches......creating a perfect "great room"

Bedroom measures a nice 11x15, also with vaulted ceilings, and ample closet space with huge mirrored slider doors. Full bath with plenty of storage, and near new washer/dryer combo!

Kitchen has walk around counter peninsula and tons of cabinet storage. Comes with all appliances, including fridge, oven / stove, dishwasher, and near new microwave.

Water, sewer, trash, and HOA Dues are all paid by owner.

West of the 5 freeway, it is all about Location Location Location, and Boardwalk is one of the most sought after communities. Just off La Village Drive and walking distance to UCSD. Everything one could possibly need or use is literally across the street, including Whole Foods, CVS, Trader Joes, Ralphs, movie theater, and numerous restaurants. Your car is not even needed, but will be safe in the designated spot in the gated underground garage.

Entire complex has a lush and tropical setting with mature trees, lovely pool area, spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Easy commute with access to the 5 and 52 freeways, downtown San Diego only 15 minutes away, downtown La Jolla less than 10 minutes, and MCAS Miramar only 5 miles.

Available for immediate move in @ $2095 per month with an $2095 deposit. Sorry, no pets or smoking.

Professional and quiet complex, beautiful canyon setting with views, great location......Welcome Home to 8860 Villa La Jolla #307 !!

For more information please call SD Realty and Management at 619-697-0602 or visit us at www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com

(RLNE3011731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 have any available units?
8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 have?
Some of 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 currently offering any rent specials?
8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 pet-friendly?
No, 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 offer parking?
Yes, 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 offers parking.
Does 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 have a pool?
Yes, 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 has a pool.
Does 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 have accessible units?
No, 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8860 Villa La Jolla Drive #307 has units with dishwashers.
