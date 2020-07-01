8817 Polland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Serra Mesa - 3Bed/2Bath Home for Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home for rent in Serra Mesa. This home is equipped with a stacked washer and dryer, a large kitchen with tons of counter space and a two car garage. There is plenty of storage in the garage and shed in the large backyard. There is new vinyl plank flooring in the spacious living room.



This property is located in close proximity to Jones Elementary School. The I-805 is nearby with easy access to I-163 as well as access to Mission Valley via Mission Center Road. Also in close proximity is Sharp Memorial Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital, Montgomery Field and and several shops and cafe's.



This is a NO SMOKING property.



1-year lease is required.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities with the exception of trash.



Our application requirements are as follows: gross income to be 3 times the rent, same source of income for the past 6 months, no bankruptcy, eviction/unlawful detainer within the past 5 years, favorable and verifiable credit and rental history. A thorough background check is conducted on every applicant which includes details on credit, past evictions, and criminal history. Reference checks are conducted with past landlords and income is verified. We look forward to hearing from you to schedule a showing of this unit.



Please contact us at KFR Star Realty to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home at 619-293-7653.



(RLNE2651805)