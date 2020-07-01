All apartments in San Diego
8817 Polland Avenue

8817 Polland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8817 Polland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serra Mesa - 3Bed/2Bath Home for Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home for rent in Serra Mesa. This home is equipped with a stacked washer and dryer, a large kitchen with tons of counter space and a two car garage. There is plenty of storage in the garage and shed in the large backyard. There is new vinyl plank flooring in the spacious living room.

This property is located in close proximity to Jones Elementary School. The I-805 is nearby with easy access to I-163 as well as access to Mission Valley via Mission Center Road. Also in close proximity is Sharp Memorial Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital, Montgomery Field and and several shops and cafe's.

This is a NO SMOKING property.

1-year lease is required.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities with the exception of trash.

Our application requirements are as follows: gross income to be 3 times the rent, same source of income for the past 6 months, no bankruptcy, eviction/unlawful detainer within the past 5 years, favorable and verifiable credit and rental history. A thorough background check is conducted on every applicant which includes details on credit, past evictions, and criminal history. Reference checks are conducted with past landlords and income is verified. We look forward to hearing from you to schedule a showing of this unit.

Please contact us at KFR Star Realty to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home at 619-293-7653.

(RLNE2651805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 Polland Avenue have any available units?
8817 Polland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8817 Polland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8817 Polland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 Polland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8817 Polland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8817 Polland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8817 Polland Avenue offers parking.
Does 8817 Polland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8817 Polland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 Polland Avenue have a pool?
No, 8817 Polland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8817 Polland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8817 Polland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 Polland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8817 Polland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8817 Polland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8817 Polland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

