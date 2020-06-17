All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:41 AM

8799 Gilman Dr

8799 Gilman Drive · (858) 922-4546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8799 Gilman Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This single level unit features 2 bedrooms, one with a master suite. 2 full bathrooms, 2 Car detached garage (approx. 50 feet from the front door step) in unit Full size Washer/Dryer, Eat in Kitchen, vaulted ceilings with no one above you. Very well maintained complex with 2 pools, hot tubs etc. Ideal location, VERY close to UCSD. Close to the I-5 and 52 freeway and right around the corner to two large shopping strip centers. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. No Smoking, 1 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8799 Gilman Dr have any available units?
8799 Gilman Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8799 Gilman Dr have?
Some of 8799 Gilman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8799 Gilman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8799 Gilman Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8799 Gilman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8799 Gilman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8799 Gilman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8799 Gilman Dr does offer parking.
Does 8799 Gilman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8799 Gilman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8799 Gilman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8799 Gilman Dr has a pool.
Does 8799 Gilman Dr have accessible units?
No, 8799 Gilman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8799 Gilman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8799 Gilman Dr has units with dishwashers.
