8799 Gilman Dr

Amenities
This single level unit features 2 bedrooms, one with a master suite. 2 full bathrooms, 2 Car detached garage (approx. 50 feet from the front door step) in unit Full size Washer/Dryer, Eat in Kitchen, vaulted ceilings with no one above you. Very well maintained complex with 2 pools, hot tubs etc. Ideal location, VERY close to UCSD. Close to the I-5 and 52 freeway and right around the corner to two large shopping strip centers. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. No Smoking, 1 year lease preferred.