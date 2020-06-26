All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
8777 Covina Ct
8777 Covina Ct

8777 Covina Street
Location

8777 Covina Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
ONE BED ROOM FOR RENT NOT THE WHOLE HOUSE - Property Id: 90332

EXTRA LARGE FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED PRIVATE ROOM for rent in Mira Mesa. The house is located very close to FWY (15), Mira Mesa Market Place, Edward Cinemas, Mira Mar College, UCSD. Mira Mar military base. Near hospitals. The house is very quite, and it would be nice for a professional or college student. Brand new furniture. More furniture if needed.
The room is available now. The room is 350 sq ft in a house of over 2100 sq ft.
We need to verify your employment for rental qualification. No drugs, no smoking, no party, no pets.
$1100.00 a month including utilities, wi-fi. Laundry facility on the premises. Yes central air conditioned. 760-207-7142
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90332
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8777 Covina Ct have any available units?
8777 Covina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8777 Covina Ct have?
Some of 8777 Covina Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8777 Covina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8777 Covina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8777 Covina Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8777 Covina Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8777 Covina Ct offer parking?
No, 8777 Covina Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8777 Covina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8777 Covina Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8777 Covina Ct have a pool?
No, 8777 Covina Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8777 Covina Ct have accessible units?
No, 8777 Covina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8777 Covina Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8777 Covina Ct has units with dishwashers.

