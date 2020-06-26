8777 Covina Ct

Amenities

ONE BED ROOM FOR RENT NOT THE WHOLE HOUSE - Property Id: 90332



EXTRA LARGE FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED PRIVATE ROOM for rent in Mira Mesa. The house is located very close to FWY (15), Mira Mesa Market Place, Edward Cinemas, Mira Mar College, UCSD. Mira Mar military base. Near hospitals. The house is very quite, and it would be nice for a professional or college student. Brand new furniture. More furniture if needed.

The room is available now. The room is 350 sq ft in a house of over 2100 sq ft.

We need to verify your employment for rental qualification. No drugs, no smoking, no party, no pets.

$1100.00 a month including utilities, wi-fi. Laundry facility on the premises. Yes central air conditioned. 760-207-7142

No Pets Allowed



