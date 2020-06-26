All apartments in San Diego
8774 Wescott Ct
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

8774 Wescott Ct

8774 Wescott Court · No Longer Available
Location

8774 Wescott Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded two story home on culdesac. Remodeled w/ an open floor plan, this bright and inviting home has wood 1st level flooring, cozy fireplace & bed/ bath downstairs. The kitchen boasts walk in pantry & gas stove w/ built in micro. Upstairs, the master suite has a deck, dual bath sinks & jacuzzi tub. Other rooms share a convenient Jack n Jill bath, have ceiling fans & mirrored closet doors with organizers. New yard w/ irrigation and gardener+ laundry room and garage round out this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8774 Wescott Ct have any available units?
8774 Wescott Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8774 Wescott Ct have?
Some of 8774 Wescott Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8774 Wescott Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8774 Wescott Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8774 Wescott Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8774 Wescott Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8774 Wescott Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8774 Wescott Ct offers parking.
Does 8774 Wescott Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8774 Wescott Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8774 Wescott Ct have a pool?
No, 8774 Wescott Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8774 Wescott Ct have accessible units?
No, 8774 Wescott Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8774 Wescott Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8774 Wescott Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
