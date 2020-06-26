8774 Wescott Ct

Amenities

Upgraded two story home on culdesac. Remodeled w/ an open floor plan, this bright and inviting home has wood 1st level flooring, cozy fireplace & bed/ bath downstairs. The kitchen boasts walk in pantry & gas stove w/ built in micro. Upstairs, the master suite has a deck, dual bath sinks & jacuzzi tub. Other rooms share a convenient Jack n Jill bath, have ceiling fans & mirrored closet doors with organizers. New yard w/ irrigation and gardener+ laundry room and garage round out this property.