877 Island Ave Unit 806

Jules Wilson Designs Furnished Loft at Parkloft - Come Home Today - Welcome to the finest loft space in Downtown San Diego! This unique space has been exquisitely furnished and designed by award winning interior designer Jules Wilson - and it truly shows. This Parloft gem features soaring ceilings with exposed loft style duct work and concrete that perfectly complement the gleaming wood floors. This is an entertainers dream with an open kitchen/dining/living room floor plan that all flow together beautifully, especially when you open both sets of French doors to your dual balconies that look directly into Petco Park. The custom touches are never-ending and they can be found everywhere from the lighting fixtures (built in the unit no less!) to the hidden linen closet. Your master suite has a HUGE walk in closet, Roche Bobois furnishings, custom panels to hide your TV when not in use, a vanity area and a luxurious master bath which features dual marble vanities and a rain head shower for a spa-like experience in your own home. The kitchen area has lots of custom additional cabinet space for added storage and opens up into a laundry closet with a washer and dryer. Two side by side parking spots on the first parking level are included as well, so call today this will not last! A garage storage area is available as well, if desired - please inquire. May also be leased UNFURNISHED.



Parkloft amenities include a 24 hour staffed front desk and concierge service, a fitness center, Community courtyard with fire pits and a community room if you ever chose to hold an event outside of your condo.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4675403)