8744 Esplanade Park Ln

Amenities
Luxurious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 214667
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Bath
Parking: tandem 2 car garage and 1 off street parking permit
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Property Type: Townhouse
DESCRIPTION:
Available January 1st, 2020!
This upscale Kearney Mesa Townhouse community is conveniently located in the heart of San Diego. Easy access to major freeways, such as 8, 15, 52, 163, 805
RENTAL FEATURES:
Range / Oven
Stove
Granite counter tops
Microwave
Washer & dryer
Tile/hardwood/carpet floors
Refrigerator
Balcony
Ceiling fans
Laundry room in unit
Air conditioning
For additional information or questions, please call or leave voice message to: Jeff (619) 279-1153 or Randi (619) 507-4793.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214667
