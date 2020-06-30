All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8744 Esplanade Park Ln
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

8744 Esplanade Park Ln

8744 Esplanade Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8744 Esplanade Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 214667

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Bath
Parking: tandem 2 car garage and 1 off street parking permit
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Property Type: Townhouse

DESCRIPTION:
Available January 1st, 2020!
This upscale Kearney Mesa Townhouse community is conveniently located in the heart of San Diego. Easy access to major freeways, such as 8, 15, 52, 163, 805

RENTAL FEATURES:
Range / Oven
Stove
Granite counter tops
Microwave
Washer & dryer
Tile/hardwood/carpet floors
Refrigerator
Balcony
Ceiling fans
Laundry room in unit
Air conditioning

For additional information or questions, please call or leave voice message to: Jeff (619) 279-1153 or Randi (619) 507-4793.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214667
Property Id 214667

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5510028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8744 Esplanade Park Ln have any available units?
8744 Esplanade Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8744 Esplanade Park Ln have?
Some of 8744 Esplanade Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8744 Esplanade Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8744 Esplanade Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8744 Esplanade Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8744 Esplanade Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8744 Esplanade Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8744 Esplanade Park Ln offers parking.
Does 8744 Esplanade Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8744 Esplanade Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8744 Esplanade Park Ln have a pool?
No, 8744 Esplanade Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8744 Esplanade Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 8744 Esplanade Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8744 Esplanade Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8744 Esplanade Park Ln has units with dishwashers.

