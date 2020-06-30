8744 Esplanade Park Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Luxurious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 214667



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Bath

Parking: tandem 2 car garage and 1 off street parking permit

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Property Type: Townhouse



DESCRIPTION:

Available January 1st, 2020!

This upscale Kearney Mesa Townhouse community is conveniently located in the heart of San Diego. Easy access to major freeways, such as 8, 15, 52, 163, 805



RENTAL FEATURES:

Range / Oven

Stove

Granite counter tops

Microwave

Washer & dryer

Tile/hardwood/carpet floors

Refrigerator

Balcony

Ceiling fans

Laundry room in unit

Air conditioning



For additional information or questions, please call or leave voice message to: Jeff (619) 279-1153 or Randi (619) 507-4793.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214667

