All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 873 Banneker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
873 Banneker Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:36 PM

873 Banneker Drive

873 Banneker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

873 Banneker Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 1 car garage and washer/dryer. Freshly painted and ready to go. Back concrete patio and yard. Separate living room and family room areas with nice hardwood laminate flooring. Large stainless refrigerator in kitchen. Walk-in closet in large master bedroom. Central heat. 1600 square feet. Tenants pay all utilities. $2500 security deposit. Pets allowed with extra $500 security deposit. 1 year lease required. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$5000.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Banneker Drive have any available units?
873 Banneker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Banneker Drive have?
Some of 873 Banneker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Banneker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
873 Banneker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Banneker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 873 Banneker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 873 Banneker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 873 Banneker Drive offers parking.
Does 873 Banneker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Banneker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Banneker Drive have a pool?
No, 873 Banneker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 873 Banneker Drive have accessible units?
No, 873 Banneker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Banneker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Banneker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University