873 Banneker Drive

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 1 car garage and washer/dryer. Freshly painted and ready to go. Back concrete patio and yard. Separate living room and family room areas with nice hardwood laminate flooring. Large stainless refrigerator in kitchen. Walk-in closet in large master bedroom. Central heat. 1600 square feet. Tenants pay all utilities. $2500 security deposit. Pets allowed with extra $500 security deposit. 1 year lease required. Available Now.



**Qualifications**

$5000.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.