All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8671 Celestine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8671 Celestine Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

8671 Celestine Avenue

8671 Celestine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8671 Celestine Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Park Side Location, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Great park side location! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House comes with a large Kitchen and dinning area, comfortable living room with fireplace and spacious bedrooms. This quaint house also has a two car garage with laundry hookups, spacious fenced backyard with covered patio and direct access to the park and tennis courts behind the house.
This is a 1 year lease, your income has to be at least 2 1/2 times the rent with No bankruptcies, No evictions and renters insurance also required. For more information on the property please call (619) 356-8424

(RLNE4867188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8671 Celestine Avenue have any available units?
8671 Celestine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8671 Celestine Avenue have?
Some of 8671 Celestine Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8671 Celestine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8671 Celestine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8671 Celestine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8671 Celestine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8671 Celestine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8671 Celestine Avenue offers parking.
Does 8671 Celestine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8671 Celestine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8671 Celestine Avenue have a pool?
No, 8671 Celestine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8671 Celestine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8671 Celestine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8671 Celestine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8671 Celestine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University