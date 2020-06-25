8671 Celestine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great Park Side Location, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Great park side location! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House comes with a large Kitchen and dinning area, comfortable living room with fireplace and spacious bedrooms. This quaint house also has a two car garage with laundry hookups, spacious fenced backyard with covered patio and direct access to the park and tennis courts behind the house.

This is a 1 year lease, your income has to be at least 2 1/2 times the rent with No bankruptcies, No evictions and renters insurance also required. For more information on the property please call (619) 356-8424



(RLNE4867188)