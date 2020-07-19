8628 Via Mallorca

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool clubhouse oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Live like you are on vacation in a garden-style setting with a view to the pool. This junior-one bedroom can be rented with dining table and chairs, bed, desk, desk chair, and two chairs with end tables or it can be rented with no furnishings. It is surrounded by beautiful tropical landscaping situated near the clubhouse with easy access to the parking. It is ready for immediate occupancy. Close to UCSD, La Jolla Village Square Shopping Center, I-5, local beaches, public transportation and more.