San Diego, CA
8607 Aspect Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:55 PM

8607 Aspect Dr

8607 Aspect Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8607 Aspect Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
This gorgeous, newly built 2Br 2Ba Penthouse is ready and waiting for it's first occupant!! Located at the top floor of a brand new building overlooking Mission Valley, the unit is sure to impress. Along with the 2 bedrooms, this unit features a loft and a separate office. The fully loaded kitchen comes with stainless appliances, granite counters and a plenty of cabinet space. The open living area boasts vaulted ceilings and large windows provide natural light in addition to the panoramic views of Mission Valley. The loft/lounge overlooks the kitchen and living area and provides a great area to entertain as it also features a uncovered balcony to enjoy the view of San Diego while keeping warm with the decorative gas fireplace. For your convenience, the unit comes with a 2 car garage on the bottom floor as well as a stacked washer & dryer. For your comfort, you'll have 3 zones of central AC & Heat at your fingertips at all times! If that wasn't enough you will be invited to use the Civita Recreational Center located a short walk from your front door. With your residency you will have full access to their lagoon pool, lap pool, two spas, BBQ's, a full fitness center (with spin & yoga classes!!) and so much more! View more info here: https://www.civitalife.com/community-tour/rec-center/. This unit will not stay vacant long - give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Aspect Dr have any available units?
8607 Aspect Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8607 Aspect Dr have?
Some of 8607 Aspect Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 Aspect Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Aspect Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Aspect Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8607 Aspect Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8607 Aspect Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8607 Aspect Dr offers parking.
Does 8607 Aspect Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8607 Aspect Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Aspect Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8607 Aspect Dr has a pool.
Does 8607 Aspect Dr have accessible units?
No, 8607 Aspect Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Aspect Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8607 Aspect Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

