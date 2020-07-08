8607 Aspect Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

This gorgeous, newly built 2Br 2Ba Penthouse is ready and waiting for it's first occupant!! Located at the top floor of a brand new building overlooking Mission Valley, the unit is sure to impress. Along with the 2 bedrooms, this unit features a loft and a separate office. The fully loaded kitchen comes with stainless appliances, granite counters and a plenty of cabinet space. The open living area boasts vaulted ceilings and large windows provide natural light in addition to the panoramic views of Mission Valley. The loft/lounge overlooks the kitchen and living area and provides a great area to entertain as it also features a uncovered balcony to enjoy the view of San Diego while keeping warm with the decorative gas fireplace. For your convenience, the unit comes with a 2 car garage on the bottom floor as well as a stacked washer & dryer. For your comfort, you'll have 3 zones of central AC & Heat at your fingertips at all times! If that wasn't enough you will be invited to use the Civita Recreational Center located a short walk from your front door. With your residency you will have full access to their lagoon pool, lap pool, two spas, BBQ's, a full fitness center (with spin & yoga classes!!) and so much more! View more info here: https://www.civitalife.com/community-tour/rec-center/. This unit will not stay vacant long - give us a call today!