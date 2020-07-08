8590 Longwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A MUST SEE! A place where you can call it home. Beautifully remodeled single story 5 bd/ 3bth house ( 2 master suite) with attached 2 car garage. It comes with dryer/washer and stainless refrigerator. Ceiling fan in each room, 2 storages in backyard, Gourmet kitchen featuring modern white cabinets w/self closing hinges, unpolished chic granite counters, subway tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, stainless farm sink, large pantry,2 lazy susan's and TONS of storage! Home features all new energy efficient dual pane windows,new high end laminate flooring and renovated bathrooms! Backyard is perfect for entertaining and features a new fence, and fruit trees (peach, lemon, guava, loquat). Available to move in now.