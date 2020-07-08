All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

8590 Longwood Street

8590 Longwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

8590 Longwood Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A MUST SEE! A place where you can call it home. Beautifully remodeled single story 5 bd/ 3bth house ( 2 master suite) with attached 2 car garage. It comes with dryer/washer and stainless refrigerator. Ceiling fan in each room, 2 storages in backyard, Gourmet kitchen featuring modern white cabinets w/self closing hinges, unpolished chic granite counters, subway tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, stainless farm sink, large pantry,2 lazy susan's and TONS of storage! Home features all new energy efficient dual pane windows,new high end laminate flooring and renovated bathrooms! Backyard is perfect for entertaining and features a new fence, and fruit trees (peach, lemon, guava, loquat). Available to move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8590 Longwood Street have any available units?
8590 Longwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8590 Longwood Street have?
Some of 8590 Longwood Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8590 Longwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
8590 Longwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8590 Longwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 8590 Longwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8590 Longwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 8590 Longwood Street offers parking.
Does 8590 Longwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8590 Longwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8590 Longwood Street have a pool?
No, 8590 Longwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 8590 Longwood Street have accessible units?
No, 8590 Longwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8590 Longwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8590 Longwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

