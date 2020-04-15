All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8512 Summerdale Rd #35
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

8512 Summerdale Rd #35

8512 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8512 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Best Deal in Mira Mesa! - Best Deal in Mira Mesa!
Great 2 bedrooms 2 baths 1st floor unit!
Conveniently located off Camino Ruiz and Westmore
Easy access to all freeway, parks and schools
Amazed by the short distance to Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, La Jolla ....
This is the place have everything you've been asking for

Spacious 1st floor unit
Gorgeous flooring with accent wall painting
Upgraded kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets
Living room offers access to the huge covered patio
No matter rain or shine!
2 good size suties fits all needs
In unit laundry is ready for you to use

Move in before the summer to enjoy all
great amenities offered by our well manage HOA
We have sparkling pool, spa
Amazed by the parking around the community
not too many rental units in Mira Mesa offered such ample parking space

You have to see to appreciate all
Move in ready
Call today Top Notch Realty Inc
8587150688

(RLNE4973082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 have any available units?
8512 Summerdale Rd #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 have?
Some of 8512 Summerdale Rd #35's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Summerdale Rd #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 is pet friendly.
Does 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 offers parking.
Does 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 have a pool?
Yes, 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 has a pool.
Does 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 have accessible units?
No, 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 Summerdale Rd #35 does not have units with dishwashers.
