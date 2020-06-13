All apartments in San Diego
8481 Westmore Road
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

8481 Westmore Road

8481 Westmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

8481 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8481 Westmore Road have any available units?
8481 Westmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8481 Westmore Road have?
Some of 8481 Westmore Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8481 Westmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
8481 Westmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8481 Westmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 8481 Westmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8481 Westmore Road offer parking?
No, 8481 Westmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 8481 Westmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8481 Westmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8481 Westmore Road have a pool?
Yes, 8481 Westmore Road has a pool.
Does 8481 Westmore Road have accessible units?
No, 8481 Westmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8481 Westmore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8481 Westmore Road has units with dishwashers.
