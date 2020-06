Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Amazing panoramic golf and westerly ocean views! Relax in your tropical resort style yard with pool, spa, BBQ island, fire pit and loggia to sit under for watching the golfers go by. Detached casita with bathroom, downstairs master bedroom with updated bathroom, chef's state of the art kitchen, dining room for those formal occasions, theater with seating and en-suite guest bedroom. Solar is included so the electric bills are minimal. Fabulous home and location. Call Eileen 858.245.9851