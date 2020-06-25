All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8405 Pallux Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8405 Pallux Way
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

8405 Pallux Way

8405 Pallux Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8405 Pallux Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4 Bed/2.5 Bath Two Story Home in San Diego - Spacious two story home located in San Diego, within minutes to shopping, dining, local parks and freeway access.

This home has carpet, vinyl and wood flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows to keep this home at the right tempature. The family room has a wood burning fireplace. Balcony located off the master bedroom. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Large fenced backyard with gardener service provided.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid, all other utlities are tenants responsibility. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Pallux Way have any available units?
8405 Pallux Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Pallux Way have?
Some of 8405 Pallux Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Pallux Way currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Pallux Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Pallux Way pet-friendly?
No, 8405 Pallux Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8405 Pallux Way offer parking?
No, 8405 Pallux Way does not offer parking.
Does 8405 Pallux Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Pallux Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Pallux Way have a pool?
No, 8405 Pallux Way does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Pallux Way have accessible units?
No, 8405 Pallux Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Pallux Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 Pallux Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University