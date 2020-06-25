8405 Pallux Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

4 Bed/2.5 Bath Two Story Home in San Diego - Spacious two story home located in San Diego, within minutes to shopping, dining, local parks and freeway access.



This home has carpet, vinyl and wood flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating and plenty of windows to keep this home at the right tempature. The family room has a wood burning fireplace. Balcony located off the master bedroom. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Large fenced backyard with gardener service provided.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid, all other utlities are tenants responsibility. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4929843)