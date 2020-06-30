8402 Highwood Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bed, 2 bath in San Carlos - For rent is a wonderful, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in San Carlos just blocks from Cowles Mountain. The kitchen is updated with brand new cabinets, countertops, and appliances and leads to the living and dining room. The living space is all on one level with a large sliding glass door that leads to a large covered patio. Back yard is the perfect size with fenced off space for garden area. Laundry in the 2 car attached garage.



Property is well kept with long driveway that was recently widened for potential RV/trailer parking.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



2 car garage.



Please call for showings.



Terms: 1 year Lease



Application Fee $30 per adult



Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Call/Text Jason to View: (619) 972-7185



This Property is Professionally Leased by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE5362893)