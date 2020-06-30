All apartments in San Diego
8402 Highwood Dr.

8402 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8402 Highwood Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath in San Carlos - For rent is a wonderful, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in San Carlos just blocks from Cowles Mountain. The kitchen is updated with brand new cabinets, countertops, and appliances and leads to the living and dining room. The living space is all on one level with a large sliding glass door that leads to a large covered patio. Back yard is the perfect size with fenced off space for garden area. Laundry in the 2 car attached garage.

Property is well kept with long driveway that was recently widened for potential RV/trailer parking.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

2 car garage.

Please call for showings.

Terms: 1 year Lease

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Jason to View: (619) 972-7185

This Property is Professionally Leased by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE5362893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Highwood Dr. have any available units?
8402 Highwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8402 Highwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Highwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Highwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8402 Highwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8402 Highwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8402 Highwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 8402 Highwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 Highwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Highwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 8402 Highwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8402 Highwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8402 Highwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Highwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8402 Highwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 Highwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 Highwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

