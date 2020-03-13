840 Turquoise St

Amenities

This upscale furnished studio is located in Bird Rocks Exclusive Pacific Shores Complex and within walking distance of renowned Tourmaline Beach. The resort style complex boasts full security features with underground parking, 2 pools, spa, sauna, courtyard, gym, BBQ area and a laundry facility on every floor.

Every inch of this desirable first floor studio was decorated under the guidance of a design team and could qualify as a showroom for Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn. Hand selected furnishings, light features, dinnerware selections, artwork, towels and bedding all come together to deliver a cheerful yet cozy decor. The entire interior was designed and appointed to serve as an inspiration and blends well with the relaxed yet vibrant coastal community that is Bird Rock.

This area is known for its 5-Star restaurants, bistros, wine shops, brew pubs, chic wine shops and even has an original neighborhood bar that blends perfectly with the eclectic nature of this upscale beach town. Located between La Jolla and Pacific Beach, where the beach culture dominates, and the faithful sea breeze serves as a constant reminder that you are living in paradise. La Jolla shoping and refined culture are on display daily with multiple 5 Star Restaurants like Beaumonts, Oscars Mexican Seafood, The French Gourmet Restaurant and bakery and all entwined with three of the best Taquerias north of TJ. A Gilsons Market is located close by and the pulsating yet sophisticated vibrancy of live music and dancing set the tone for this cosmopolitan section of Pacific Beach. Everything about this condo and its neighborhood project a level of vibrancy that never disappoints those searching for that sophisticated, yet trendy beach vibe.

This pool view unit has never been a rental and its condition is impeccable. Featuring Carrera quartz surfaces in both kitchen and bathroom with custom cabinetry, oak plank floors, designer lighting, fireplace, huge flat screen, upscale SS appliances and a floor-to-ceiling wardrobe enclosure with mirrored doors. When the electronically controlled window shades are activated, they provide unobstructed views of the 2 pools and a professionally maintained courtyard.

The hallway entrance is close to the elevator cab leading to the underground garage with a designated parking space conveniently situated close by AND did I mention that this is also where the 2 beach cruiser bikes are sequestered.

The beaches of Pacific Beach and this One-Of-A-Kind wonder await you in this little slice of paradise.

Being offered for lease at $2,150/MO and available now, but likely not for long. Contact Broker Jim Scanlon (760-889-4343) at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing.

Jim Scanlon

CalBRE #01950837