San Diego, CA
840 Turquoise St
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:29 AM

840 Turquoise St

840 Turquoise Street · (760) 889-4343
Location

840 Turquoise Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
This upscale furnished studio is located in Bird Rocks Exclusive Pacific Shores Complex and within walking distance of renowned Tourmaline Beach. The resort style complex boasts full security features with underground parking, 2 pools, spa, sauna, courtyard, gym, BBQ area and a laundry facility on every floor.
Every inch of this desirable first floor studio was decorated under the guidance of a design team and could qualify as a showroom for Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn. Hand selected furnishings, light features, dinnerware selections, artwork, towels and bedding all come together to deliver a cheerful yet cozy decor. The entire interior was designed and appointed to serve as an inspiration and blends well with the relaxed yet vibrant coastal community that is Bird Rock.
This area is known for its 5-Star restaurants, bistros, wine shops, brew pubs, chic wine shops and even has an original neighborhood bar that blends perfectly with the eclectic nature of this upscale beach town. Located between La Jolla and Pacific Beach, where the beach culture dominates, and the faithful sea breeze serves as a constant reminder that you are living in paradise. La Jolla shoping and refined culture are on display daily with multiple 5 Star Restaurants like Beaumonts, Oscars Mexican Seafood, The French Gourmet Restaurant and bakery and all entwined with three of the best Taquerias north of TJ. A Gilsons Market is located close by and the pulsating yet sophisticated vibrancy of live music and dancing set the tone for this cosmopolitan section of Pacific Beach. Everything about this condo and its neighborhood project a level of vibrancy that never disappoints those searching for that sophisticated, yet trendy beach vibe.
This pool view unit has never been a rental and its condition is impeccable. Featuring Carrera quartz surfaces in both kitchen and bathroom with custom cabinetry, oak plank floors, designer lighting, fireplace, huge flat screen, upscale SS appliances and a floor-to-ceiling wardrobe enclosure with mirrored doors. When the electronically controlled window shades are activated, they provide unobstructed views of the 2 pools and a professionally maintained courtyard.
The hallway entrance is close to the elevator cab leading to the underground garage with a designated parking space conveniently situated close by AND did I mention that this is also where the 2 beach cruiser bikes are sequestered.
The beaches of Pacific Beach and this One-Of-A-Kind wonder await you in this little slice of paradise.
Being offered for lease at $2,150/MO and available now, but likely not for long. Contact Broker Jim Scanlon (760-889-4343) at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing.
Jim Scanlon
CalBRE #01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Turquoise St have any available units?
840 Turquoise St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Turquoise St have?
Some of 840 Turquoise St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Turquoise St currently offering any rent specials?
840 Turquoise St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Turquoise St pet-friendly?
No, 840 Turquoise St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 840 Turquoise St offer parking?
Yes, 840 Turquoise St does offer parking.
Does 840 Turquoise St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Turquoise St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Turquoise St have a pool?
Yes, 840 Turquoise St has a pool.
Does 840 Turquoise St have accessible units?
No, 840 Turquoise St does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Turquoise St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Turquoise St has units with dishwashers.
