8367 Capricorn Way #2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking hot tub

Beautifully Renovated 1BR 1BA Condo in Mira Mesa - Just completely renovated 1BR 1BA Condo in Mira Mesa. This condo has all new appliances which include a stainless-steel dishwasher, range, vent over the oven microwave, new washer and dryer, new kitchen faucet, new sink faucet and garbage disposal. New hot water heater, entire new faux wood floors throughout the unit, new paint, new vanity mirror, new medicine cabinet, completely renovated bathroom including new toilet, new shower plumbing, new tiles and restored tub. The unit also includes 2 new ceiling fans, new electric switches and plugs, new kitchen cabinet painting, new closet and new blinds.



This spectacular condo is centrally located in Mira Mesa in the Camino Ruiz area. The complex has a heated swimming pool, hot tub and extra laundry room. Complex also has one covered parking space. Street parking is plentiful and there is also visitor parking. Walk to grocery stores, restaurants, parks. Good freeway access to the 56, 15, 805, and the 5.



Be the first to occupy this beautiful 2nd floor condo to call your home!



Nuray Aykol

naykol@amsiemail.com

858-922-8367

DRE# 01836848



Looking for more options for your property search?

Visit http://www.amsires.com/long_term_rentals.php



AMSI

Since 1970

800 747 7784

www.amsires.com



DRE # 01254853



(RLNE4867202)