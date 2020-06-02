All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8367 Capricorn Way #2

8367 Capricorn Way · (858) 922-8367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8367 Capricorn Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8367 Capricorn Way #2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Beautifully Renovated 1BR 1BA Condo in Mira Mesa - Just completely renovated 1BR 1BA Condo in Mira Mesa. This condo has all new appliances which include a stainless-steel dishwasher, range, vent over the oven microwave, new washer and dryer, new kitchen faucet, new sink faucet and garbage disposal. New hot water heater, entire new faux wood floors throughout the unit, new paint, new vanity mirror, new medicine cabinet, completely renovated bathroom including new toilet, new shower plumbing, new tiles and restored tub. The unit also includes 2 new ceiling fans, new electric switches and plugs, new kitchen cabinet painting, new closet and new blinds.

This spectacular condo is centrally located in Mira Mesa in the Camino Ruiz area. The complex has a heated swimming pool, hot tub and extra laundry room. Complex also has one covered parking space. Street parking is plentiful and there is also visitor parking. Walk to grocery stores, restaurants, parks. Good freeway access to the 56, 15, 805, and the 5.

Be the first to occupy this beautiful 2nd floor condo to call your home!

Nuray Aykol
naykol@amsiemail.com
858-922-8367
DRE# 01836848

Visit http://www.amsires.com/long_term_rentals.php

AMSI
Since 1970
800 747 7784
www.amsires.com

DRE # 01254853

(RLNE4867202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8367 Capricorn Way #2 have any available units?
8367 Capricorn Way #2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8367 Capricorn Way #2 have?
Some of 8367 Capricorn Way #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8367 Capricorn Way #2 currently offering any rent specials?
8367 Capricorn Way #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8367 Capricorn Way #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8367 Capricorn Way #2 is pet friendly.
Does 8367 Capricorn Way #2 offer parking?
Yes, 8367 Capricorn Way #2 does offer parking.
Does 8367 Capricorn Way #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8367 Capricorn Way #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8367 Capricorn Way #2 have a pool?
Yes, 8367 Capricorn Way #2 has a pool.
Does 8367 Capricorn Way #2 have accessible units?
No, 8367 Capricorn Way #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8367 Capricorn Way #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8367 Capricorn Way #2 has units with dishwashers.
