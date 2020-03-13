8348 Entreken Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bath home plus den. Full bedroom and bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops. Plenty of storage upstairs and down. Laundry room with sink. Beautiful master bedroom suite with fireplace, walk in closets and built ins. Outside is an entertainers delight with fire pit and grill area complete with refrigerator, tile and a grassy area. Three car garage. Walk to Deer Canyon Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High School.