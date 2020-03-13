All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
8348 Entreken Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8348 Entreken Way

8348 Entreken Way · No Longer Available
Location

8348 Entreken Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bath home plus den. Full bedroom and bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops. Plenty of storage upstairs and down. Laundry room with sink. Beautiful master bedroom suite with fireplace, walk in closets and built ins. Outside is an entertainers delight with fire pit and grill area complete with refrigerator, tile and a grassy area. Three car garage. Walk to Deer Canyon Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8348 Entreken Way have any available units?
8348 Entreken Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8348 Entreken Way have?
Some of 8348 Entreken Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8348 Entreken Way currently offering any rent specials?
8348 Entreken Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8348 Entreken Way pet-friendly?
No, 8348 Entreken Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8348 Entreken Way offer parking?
Yes, 8348 Entreken Way offers parking.
Does 8348 Entreken Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8348 Entreken Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8348 Entreken Way have a pool?
No, 8348 Entreken Way does not have a pool.
Does 8348 Entreken Way have accessible units?
No, 8348 Entreken Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8348 Entreken Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8348 Entreken Way has units with dishwashers.
