Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

8335 Prestwick

8335 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8335 Prestwick Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous house, very rare to find in La Jolla Shores with prime ocean panoramic view at the West and nice canyon view at the East, on 1/2 acre lot, with pool, SPA and large grass/play area - perfect for family entertainment. Excellent location on the top of the hill, close to UCSD, shopping & restaurants, in walking distance to La Jolla shores beach and easy access to I-5 without traffic. Very private with your own gate. House highly upgraded with travertine floor, granite counters, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Prestwick have any available units?
8335 Prestwick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 Prestwick have?
Some of 8335 Prestwick's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 Prestwick currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Prestwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Prestwick pet-friendly?
No, 8335 Prestwick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8335 Prestwick offer parking?
Yes, 8335 Prestwick offers parking.
Does 8335 Prestwick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8335 Prestwick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Prestwick have a pool?
Yes, 8335 Prestwick has a pool.
Does 8335 Prestwick have accessible units?
No, 8335 Prestwick does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Prestwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8335 Prestwick has units with dishwashers.

