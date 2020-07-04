8335 Prestwick

Amenities
Gorgeous house, very rare to find in La Jolla Shores with prime ocean panoramic view at the West and nice canyon view at the East, on 1/2 acre lot, with pool, SPA and large grass/play area - perfect for family entertainment. Excellent location on the top of the hill, close to UCSD, shopping & restaurants, in walking distance to La Jolla shores beach and easy access to I-5 without traffic. Very private with your own gate. House highly upgraded with travertine floor, granite counters, etc.