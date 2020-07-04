8335 Prestwick

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous house, very rare to find in La Jolla Shores with prime ocean panoramic view at the West and nice canyon view at the East, on 1/2 acre lot, with pool, SPA and large grass/play area - perfect for family entertainment. Excellent location on the top of the hill, close to UCSD, shopping & restaurants, in walking distance to La Jolla shores beach and easy access to I-5 without traffic. Very private with your own gate. House highly upgraded with travertine floor, granite counters, etc.