All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8332 Regents Road #1H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8332 Regents Road #1H
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8332 Regents Road #1H

8332 Regents Road · (858) 695-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8332 Regents Road, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8332 Regents Road #1H · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Pines of La Jolla Condo, 2BR/2BA - Wood Floors - 2 Car Parking - - Pines of La Jolla
- 2 Car Tandem Parking
- Wood Floors
- Close to Shopping, College, Entertainment, Freeway Access
- Water & Trash Included
- Community Pool
- Gated Complex

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2538268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Regents Road #1H have any available units?
8332 Regents Road #1H has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Regents Road #1H have?
Some of 8332 Regents Road #1H's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Regents Road #1H currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Regents Road #1H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Regents Road #1H pet-friendly?
No, 8332 Regents Road #1H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8332 Regents Road #1H offer parking?
Yes, 8332 Regents Road #1H offers parking.
Does 8332 Regents Road #1H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Regents Road #1H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Regents Road #1H have a pool?
Yes, 8332 Regents Road #1H has a pool.
Does 8332 Regents Road #1H have accessible units?
No, 8332 Regents Road #1H does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Regents Road #1H have units with dishwashers?
No, 8332 Regents Road #1H does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8332 Regents Road #1H?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity