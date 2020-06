Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub media room

Arguably The Most Spectacular Model To Come Up For Rent In The Pines of La Jolla In Years! That's Right, This Is A 3 Bedroom Condo! Largest model!. Skylights, Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, , Bright And Airy Private Large 450 Sgft. Balcony. 2 Car Tandem Garage! Fireplace, Gated Community, Convenient To UCSD, UTC Shopping, Theaters, Doyle Park & Recreation Center, walking distance to all. Community Facilities Include Pool, Spa, And Racquetball Court. Partially furnished.