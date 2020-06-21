All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8320 Neva Avenue

8320 Neva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8320 Neva Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
**MOVE in SPECIAL 3 bedroom home in Mission Valley - ***$100 off first months rent***

Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in beautiful Mission Valley. There is a large backyard with shaded lounge areas and a covered shed for extra storage! This home has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, an upgraded bathroom, and a bonus room with french doors that lead out to the backyard. Every room has ceiling fans for great circulation, and lots of natural light coming in from the windows.

This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4565936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Neva Avenue have any available units?
8320 Neva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 Neva Avenue have?
Some of 8320 Neva Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Neva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Neva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Neva Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8320 Neva Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8320 Neva Avenue offer parking?
No, 8320 Neva Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8320 Neva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Neva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Neva Avenue have a pool?
No, 8320 Neva Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Neva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8320 Neva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Neva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Neva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
