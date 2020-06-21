8320 Neva Avenue

Amenities

**MOVE in SPECIAL 3 bedroom home in Mission Valley - ***$100 off first months rent***



Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in beautiful Mission Valley. There is a large backyard with shaded lounge areas and a covered shed for extra storage! This home has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, an upgraded bathroom, and a bonus room with french doors that lead out to the backyard. Every room has ceiling fans for great circulation, and lots of natural light coming in from the windows.



This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4565936)