8299 Echo Dell Rd

Single story, ground level 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with larger patio in Carefree San Carlos. Across the street from Mission Trails Regional Park, close to Cowles Mtn, Lake Murray, and Mission Trails golf course. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, in wall a/c and larger patio with built in BBQ. New paint, plantation shutters and double panned windows, bedroom closets have organizers and mirrored doors. Carport parking with storage and coin-op washer/dryer. Listed by owner. One year lease and security deposit required. Non-smoking only please. Sorry, no pets.