All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8299 Echo Dell Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8299 Echo Dell Rd
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

8299 Echo Dell Rd

8299 Echo Dell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8299 Echo Dell Road, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Single story, ground level 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with larger patio in Carefree San Carlos. Across the street from Mission Trails Regional Park, close to Cowles Mtn, Lake Murray, and Mission Trails golf course. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, in wall a/c and larger patio with built in BBQ. New paint, plantation shutters and double panned windows, bedroom closets have organizers and mirrored doors. Carport parking with storage and coin-op washer/dryer. Listed by owner. One year lease and security deposit required. Non-smoking only please. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8299 Echo Dell Rd have any available units?
8299 Echo Dell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8299 Echo Dell Rd have?
Some of 8299 Echo Dell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8299 Echo Dell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8299 Echo Dell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8299 Echo Dell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8299 Echo Dell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8299 Echo Dell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8299 Echo Dell Rd offers parking.
Does 8299 Echo Dell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8299 Echo Dell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8299 Echo Dell Rd have a pool?
No, 8299 Echo Dell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8299 Echo Dell Rd have accessible units?
No, 8299 Echo Dell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8299 Echo Dell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8299 Echo Dell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University