828 Tangiers Ct.

The (FURNISHED) 'Pink Princess' of Mission Beach, 1 home from The Bay, stunning views from the master bedroom, living room, balcony and the deck. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 887 square feet, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, ceiling fans, granite counters, Spanish tile, WASHER & DRYER in garage. Walking distance to the Rec Center on Santa Clara Place, The Boardwalk, Belmont Park, El Carmel Point, Bahia Point, Crystal Pier, Sail Bay and Mariner's Point. Rent $4,500 Deposit $4,500 available 08/05/2016.