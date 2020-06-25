All apartments in San Diego
828 Tangiers Ct.

828 Tangiers Court · No Longer Available
Location

828 Tangiers Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The (FURNISHED) 'Pink Princess' of Mission Beach, 1 home from The Bay, stunning views from the master bedroom, living room, balcony and the deck. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 887 square feet, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, ceiling fans, granite counters, Spanish tile, WASHER & DRYER in garage. Walking distance to the Rec Center on Santa Clara Place, The Boardwalk, Belmont Park, El Carmel Point, Bahia Point, Crystal Pier, Sail Bay and Mariner's Point. Rent $4,500 Deposit $4,500 available 08/05/2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Tangiers Ct. have any available units?
828 Tangiers Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Tangiers Ct. have?
Some of 828 Tangiers Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Tangiers Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
828 Tangiers Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Tangiers Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 828 Tangiers Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 828 Tangiers Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 828 Tangiers Ct. offers parking.
Does 828 Tangiers Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Tangiers Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Tangiers Ct. have a pool?
No, 828 Tangiers Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 828 Tangiers Ct. have accessible units?
No, 828 Tangiers Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Tangiers Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Tangiers Ct. has units with dishwashers.
