8232 Torrell Way

Remodeled Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath Detached Home in Mira Mesa - This newly remodeled single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage and separate laundry room. All new flooring and paint throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with new quartz counters, self closing cabinets, new 5 burner gas stove and new microwave. Remodeled hall bath with new quartz counters, sink and cabinet. New flooring in master bath. Vaulted ceilings in entryway, living room, formal dining room, family room and master bedroom. Formal dining room has new built in cabinet with quartz counter and new light fixture. Dinette area and family room with fireplace located off of kitchen with direct access to fully fenced rear yard. Ceiling fans located in living room, family room and master bedroom. Master bedroom features sliding glass door with direct access to back yard, walk in closet and attached master bath. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, roman tub/ shower combo and separate toilet room. Hall bath features single vanity and tub/ shower combo. Separate full size laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage with extra wide driveway and large side yards. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



