Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

8232 Torrell Way

8232 Torrell Way · No Longer Available
Location

8232 Torrell Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Remodeled Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath Detached Home in Mira Mesa - This newly remodeled single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage and separate laundry room. All new flooring and paint throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with new quartz counters, self closing cabinets, new 5 burner gas stove and new microwave. Remodeled hall bath with new quartz counters, sink and cabinet. New flooring in master bath. Vaulted ceilings in entryway, living room, formal dining room, family room and master bedroom. Formal dining room has new built in cabinet with quartz counter and new light fixture. Dinette area and family room with fireplace located off of kitchen with direct access to fully fenced rear yard. Ceiling fans located in living room, family room and master bedroom. Master bedroom features sliding glass door with direct access to back yard, walk in closet and attached master bath. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, roman tub/ shower combo and separate toilet room. Hall bath features single vanity and tub/ shower combo. Separate full size laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage with extra wide driveway and large side yards. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 Torrell Way have any available units?
8232 Torrell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8232 Torrell Way have?
Some of 8232 Torrell Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 Torrell Way currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Torrell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Torrell Way pet-friendly?
No, 8232 Torrell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8232 Torrell Way offer parking?
Yes, 8232 Torrell Way offers parking.
Does 8232 Torrell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8232 Torrell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Torrell Way have a pool?
No, 8232 Torrell Way does not have a pool.
Does 8232 Torrell Way have accessible units?
No, 8232 Torrell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Torrell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8232 Torrell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
