Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

820 11th Avenue Available 07/01/20 East Village 1BD Two Story Loft!! (Furnished Option) With Security Deposit Special! - Ultra cool two story loft space on the corner of 11th & in the heart of the East Village neighborhood. This bright and airy unit has soaring 20 tall ceilings, new kitchen, appliances, fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and a washer/dryer hookup. Perfectly located just blocks to amazing restaurants, shopping, and library. There is no parking with this unit, however there is street parking and several nearby parking structures. Parking can be added for $150, for one space. You will love this private enclave. Does have the option to come furnished!



Contact Alanna for showing instructions or questions:

Leasing@mvprops.com or call 858-299-3905 ext.1



Lease: 12 Months

Pets: Call to inquire

Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash

Laundry: Hookups

Parking: None Included, possible w/ additional $150



Security Deposit Special: Pay Half deposit of $995 with first Month's rent and the second half of $995 due the following with month's rent!



(RLNE4141167)