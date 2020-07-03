All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

820 11th Avenue

820 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
820 11th Avenue Available 07/01/20 East Village 1BD Two Story Loft!! (Furnished Option) With Security Deposit Special! - Ultra cool two story loft space on the corner of 11th & in the heart of the East Village neighborhood. This bright and airy unit has soaring 20 tall ceilings, new kitchen, appliances, fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and a washer/dryer hookup. Perfectly located just blocks to amazing restaurants, shopping, and library. There is no parking with this unit, however there is street parking and several nearby parking structures. Parking can be added for $150, for one space. You will love this private enclave. Does have the option to come furnished!

Contact Alanna for showing instructions or questions:
Leasing@mvprops.com or call 858-299-3905 ext.1

Lease: 12 Months
Pets: Call to inquire
Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash
Laundry: Hookups
Parking: None Included, possible w/ additional $150

Security Deposit Special: Pay Half deposit of $995 with first Month's rent and the second half of $995 due the following with month's rent!

(RLNE4141167)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 11th Avenue have any available units?
820 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 11th Avenue have?
Some of 820 11th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 820 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 820 11th Avenue offers parking.
Does 820 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
