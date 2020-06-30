All apartments in San Diego
814 Isthmus Court

814 Isthmus Court · No Longer Available
Location

814 Isthmus Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Town-home just steps from Mission Bay Boardwalk! BLACK FRIDAY DEAL! - BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: sign the lease between 11/29 and 12/6 and get a $200 Move-In Gift Card to Target!!!
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE: You will also be given the choice to pay your security deposit in full at the time of lease signing (by December 6th) OR split it in half and pay half at the lease signing and the other half with January's rent.

This spacious three story town-home is just steps away from Mission Bay and Mission Beach. The home includes a large open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and an attached two car tandem garage. The master suite has a large balcony on the top floor along with an upgraded bathroom. Additionally, the front of the house also has a large patio area - perfect for a BBQ! This town-home is non-furnished and is ready to be rented ASAP.

Rental Rate: $3,975
Parking: 2 car garage (tandem)
Lease Duration: 12 months
Sec. Deposit: $3,975
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer
Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Exterior Landscape
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

Call our office to schedule a showing! 619-992-0241

Apply Today! https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4398867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Isthmus Court have any available units?
814 Isthmus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Isthmus Court have?
Some of 814 Isthmus Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Isthmus Court currently offering any rent specials?
814 Isthmus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Isthmus Court pet-friendly?
No, 814 Isthmus Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 814 Isthmus Court offer parking?
Yes, 814 Isthmus Court offers parking.
Does 814 Isthmus Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Isthmus Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Isthmus Court have a pool?
No, 814 Isthmus Court does not have a pool.
Does 814 Isthmus Court have accessible units?
Yes, 814 Isthmus Court has accessible units.
Does 814 Isthmus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Isthmus Court does not have units with dishwashers.

