814 Isthmus Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage internet access online portal

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Town-home just steps from Mission Bay Boardwalk!

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE: You will also be given the choice to pay your security deposit in full at the time of lease signing (by December 6th) OR split it in half and pay half at the lease signing and the other half with January's rent.



This spacious three story town-home is just steps away from Mission Bay and Mission Beach. The home includes a large open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and an attached two car tandem garage. The master suite has a large balcony on the top floor along with an upgraded bathroom. Additionally, the front of the house also has a large patio area - perfect for a BBQ! This town-home is non-furnished and is ready to be rented ASAP.



Rental Rate: $3,975

Parking: 2 car garage (tandem)

Lease Duration: 12 months

Sec. Deposit: $3,975

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer

Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Exterior Landscape

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4398867)