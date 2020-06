Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Seaside town home steps away from La Jolla Shores world famous beach. Stunning contemporary architectural design with open wood beams and lots of natural light.



honey maple wood floors, Bulthaup cabinets, Sub Zero Fridge, wine fridge, Miele appliances, Japanese soaking tub, beautiful wood burning fireplace, and a fabulous 'enchanted' garden retreat.



Walk on to the sand every morning or go right around the corner to one of the many great restaurants and enjoy the ambiance.