810 Avalon Court

This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath is located on the Bayside of Mission Blvd in South Mission Beach. Sits on a quiet and peaceful court. This unit comes partially furnished and open to using furniture of your choice. A large 2 car tandem garage, rooftop patio with a view of the bay, updated kitchen, and steps to the beach. Easy access to major freeways, close to Belmont Park, coffee shops, and local eateries.



Available June 8, 2019.



1 Year Lease.



Tenant pays all utilities.



$3975 per month.



Easy to show. Call today to schedule an appointment 858-490-1450 or use the self showing lock box.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.