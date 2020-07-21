All apartments in San Diego
810 Avalon Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:54 PM

810 Avalon Court

810 Avalon Court · No Longer Available
Location

810 Avalon Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath is located on the Bayside of Mission Blvd in South Mission Beach. Sits on a quiet and peaceful court. This unit comes partially furnished and open to using furniture of your choice. A large 2 car tandem garage, rooftop patio with a view of the bay, updated kitchen, and steps to the beach. Easy access to major freeways, close to Belmont Park, coffee shops, and local eateries.

Available June 8, 2019.

1 Year Lease.

Tenant pays all utilities.

$3975 per month.

Easy to show. Call today to schedule an appointment 858-490-1450 or use the self showing lock box.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,900, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Avalon Court have any available units?
810 Avalon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Avalon Court have?
Some of 810 Avalon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Avalon Court currently offering any rent specials?
810 Avalon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Avalon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Avalon Court is pet friendly.
Does 810 Avalon Court offer parking?
Yes, 810 Avalon Court offers parking.
Does 810 Avalon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Avalon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Avalon Court have a pool?
No, 810 Avalon Court does not have a pool.
Does 810 Avalon Court have accessible units?
No, 810 Avalon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Avalon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Avalon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
