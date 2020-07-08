All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 809 Kingston Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
809 Kingston Ct
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM

809 Kingston Ct

809 Kingston Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Kingston Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Rent our 2 bedroom/1.5 bath fully *FURNISHED* home for your SoCal adventure. Treasure of the Pacific is located in beautiful Mission Beach and rightly bears its name as its location is priceless, just steps from the Pacific and Mission Bay. Enjoy the colorful boardwalk of MB, which never seems to sleep. Bay side can be more peaceful unless you are one for adventurous water activities. For whatever it is that you are seeking, Treasure of the Pacific will ensure a PRICELESS SoCal adventure!

Treasure of the Pacific is a stand-alone house with a front patio, fully equipped kitchen, dining room, living room, 1 parking spot, as well as an onsite washer and dry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Kingston Ct have any available units?
809 Kingston Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Kingston Ct have?
Some of 809 Kingston Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Kingston Ct currently offering any rent specials?
809 Kingston Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Kingston Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Kingston Ct is pet friendly.
Does 809 Kingston Ct offer parking?
Yes, 809 Kingston Ct offers parking.
Does 809 Kingston Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Kingston Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Kingston Ct have a pool?
No, 809 Kingston Ct does not have a pool.
Does 809 Kingston Ct have accessible units?
No, 809 Kingston Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Kingston Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Kingston Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Pacific Lofts
4467 Dawes Street
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University