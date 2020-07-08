809 Kingston Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Rent our 2 bedroom/1.5 bath fully *FURNISHED* home for your SoCal adventure. Treasure of the Pacific is located in beautiful Mission Beach and rightly bears its name as its location is priceless, just steps from the Pacific and Mission Bay. Enjoy the colorful boardwalk of MB, which never seems to sleep. Bay side can be more peaceful unless you are one for adventurous water activities. For whatever it is that you are seeking, Treasure of the Pacific will ensure a PRICELESS SoCal adventure!



Treasure of the Pacific is a stand-alone house with a front patio, fully equipped kitchen, dining room, living room, 1 parking spot, as well as an onsite washer and dry