All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 808 Nantasket Court-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
808 Nantasket Court-1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

808 Nantasket Court-1

808 Nantasket Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

808 Nantasket Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This fully furnished home has all that you could want at the beach...the water is a mere 150 yards from your front door, you get the entire home, which includes a spectacular rooftop deck, a private courtyard, a court-side patio, and the home has a 2-car garage (which can accommodate 3 cars, if necessary). Three levels of wide open space (indoor and out) guarantee that everyone has room to rest and play. And...we just added central AC for those warm summer days and nights!

Beach living at its finest.."beach"-wood adorns nearly every inch of the home, walls and floors. 3 stories of absolute splendor, including a private and separate master suite that is accessible only via a "sky bridge" from the rest of the home. The observation deck on the roof is wonderful for coffee in the morning, lunch at noon or winding down with drinks and conversation in the evening...all the while taking in the best climate on the planet.

Rate is subject to change based on length of stay and utilities included.
One of the largest single family residences in Mission Beach. Over-sized 2-car garage with room to park an additional car on property if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Nantasket Court-1 have any available units?
808 Nantasket Court-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Nantasket Court-1 have?
Some of 808 Nantasket Court-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Nantasket Court-1 currently offering any rent specials?
808 Nantasket Court-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Nantasket Court-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Nantasket Court-1 is pet friendly.
Does 808 Nantasket Court-1 offer parking?
Yes, 808 Nantasket Court-1 offers parking.
Does 808 Nantasket Court-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Nantasket Court-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Nantasket Court-1 have a pool?
No, 808 Nantasket Court-1 does not have a pool.
Does 808 Nantasket Court-1 have accessible units?
No, 808 Nantasket Court-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Nantasket Court-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Nantasket Court-1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University