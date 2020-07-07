808 Nantasket Court-1

Amenities

This fully furnished home has all that you could want at the beach...the water is a mere 150 yards from your front door, you get the entire home, which includes a spectacular rooftop deck, a private courtyard, a court-side patio, and the home has a 2-car garage (which can accommodate 3 cars, if necessary). Three levels of wide open space (indoor and out) guarantee that everyone has room to rest and play. And...we just added central AC for those warm summer days and nights!



Beach living at its finest.."beach"-wood adorns nearly every inch of the home, walls and floors. 3 stories of absolute splendor, including a private and separate master suite that is accessible only via a "sky bridge" from the rest of the home. The observation deck on the roof is wonderful for coffee in the morning, lunch at noon or winding down with drinks and conversation in the evening...all the while taking in the best climate on the planet.



Rate is subject to change based on length of stay and utilities included.

One of the largest single family residences in Mission Beach. Over-sized 2-car garage with room to park an additional car on property if needed.