All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S

8034 Linda Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8034 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 1 Bedroom Sunset Meadows Condo w/ 1 Garage parking space - AVAILABLE NOW!

Centrally located 1 Bedroom condominium with air conditioning! Laundry room in complex. 1 parking space in shared garage. Located near hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Private unit on the second floor. Close to freeways and public transit. 8.5 miles to the beach.

RENT : $1,595
DEPOSIT: $1,595

LEASE TERM: 1 year

-Garage parking and free parking on the street
-Open living room with vaulted ceiling
-Updated kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops
-Laundry room is down the hall from the unit
-Two (2) swimming pools in the complex
**One Pet permitted with $200 deposit and $25/month pet rent

Call/text our office at 619-607-7560 for any questions/showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/ba13305f-1d96-4c64-a6a4-93320a5b23ad
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($4,000 gross monthly income minimum)
Lease term: 1 year
Sorry, No cosigners.

(RLNE4129571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S have any available units?
8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S have?
Some of 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S currently offering any rent specials?
8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S is pet friendly.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S offer parking?
Yes, 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S offers parking.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S have a pool?
Yes, 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S has a pool.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S have accessible units?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University