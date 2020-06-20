8034 Linda Vista Apt 2S

Amenities

Lovely 1 Bedroom Sunset Meadows Condo w/ 1 Garage parking space - AVAILABLE NOW!



Centrally located 1 Bedroom condominium with air conditioning! Laundry room in complex. 1 parking space in shared garage. Located near hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Private unit on the second floor. Close to freeways and public transit. 8.5 miles to the beach.



RENT : $1,595

DEPOSIT: $1,595



LEASE TERM: 1 year



-Garage parking and free parking on the street

-Open living room with vaulted ceiling

-Updated kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops

-Laundry room is down the hall from the unit

-Two (2) swimming pools in the complex

**One Pet permitted with $200 deposit and $25/month pet rent



Call/text our office at 619-607-7560 for any questions/showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/ba13305f-1d96-4c64-a6a4-93320a5b23ad

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($4,000 gross monthly income minimum)

Lease term: 1 year

Sorry, No cosigners.



