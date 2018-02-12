All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

803 Pismo Ct

803 Pismo Court · No Longer Available
Location

803 Pismo Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATE- Remodeled bathroom on its way! RARELY VACANT!! Welcome! SUMMER IS coming! - Live at the beach year-around! This darling apartment just 2 blocks to the bay and ocean can be your home affordably!! This apartment is classic "in beach living" steps away from beach and bay!! The apartment features full kitchen with breakfast nook, and full remodeled bathroom. Newer carpet and semi-gloss paint throughout.
Enjoy various unique Mission Beach ambiance all in walking distance. This unit is rarely available - great opportunity $1650 with your good credit. NO parking space with this unit. Coin operated laundry mat 100 feet north of property. Please leave your phone number if you're interested or leave your information so I can contact you ASAP. I will call you back. Thank you.

Will consider cat and small dog. WELL groomed.

(RLNE513393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Pismo Ct have any available units?
803 Pismo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Pismo Ct have?
Some of 803 Pismo Ct's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Pismo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
803 Pismo Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Pismo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 803 Pismo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 803 Pismo Ct offer parking?
No, 803 Pismo Ct does not offer parking.
Does 803 Pismo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Pismo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Pismo Ct have a pool?
No, 803 Pismo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 803 Pismo Ct have accessible units?
No, 803 Pismo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Pismo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Pismo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
