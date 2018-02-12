803 Pismo Ct

Amenities

UPDATE- Remodeled bathroom on its way! RARELY VACANT!! Welcome! SUMMER IS coming! - Live at the beach year-around! This darling apartment just 2 blocks to the bay and ocean can be your home affordably!! This apartment is classic "in beach living" steps away from beach and bay!! The apartment features full kitchen with breakfast nook, and full remodeled bathroom. Newer carpet and semi-gloss paint throughout.

Enjoy various unique Mission Beach ambiance all in walking distance. This unit is rarely available - great opportunity $1650 with your good credit. NO parking space with this unit. Coin operated laundry mat 100 feet north of property. Please leave your phone number if you're interested or leave your information so I can contact you ASAP. I will call you back. Thank you.



Will consider cat and small dog. WELL groomed.



