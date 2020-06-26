All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8021 Camino Huerta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8021 Camino Huerta
Last updated February 3 2020 at 6:16 PM

8021 Camino Huerta

8021 Camino Huerta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8021 Camino Huerta, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic opportunity to live on this beautifully updated home in central University City. Home features new kitchen cabinets, Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Beautiful hard flooring throughout the property with carpet in the bedrooms. Bathroom is updated and features new cabinets, quartz counters, new tile shower surround with all new fixtures. One of the few units to have a private patio and no neighbor to one side. Upgraded interior doors and new retrofit windows. This Town House offers affordable elegance in one of the most desirable quite neighborhoods in the San Diego area, in the heart of the UTC area, only walking distance to UCSD, UTC mall and all the restaurants and shopping centers your heart desire.Water/Trash/Sewer Included.Pets With Approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Camino Huerta have any available units?
8021 Camino Huerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Camino Huerta have?
Some of 8021 Camino Huerta's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Camino Huerta currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Camino Huerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Camino Huerta pet-friendly?
Yes, 8021 Camino Huerta is pet friendly.
Does 8021 Camino Huerta offer parking?
No, 8021 Camino Huerta does not offer parking.
Does 8021 Camino Huerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Camino Huerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Camino Huerta have a pool?
No, 8021 Camino Huerta does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Camino Huerta have accessible units?
No, 8021 Camino Huerta does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Camino Huerta have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 Camino Huerta does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University