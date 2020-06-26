8021 Camino Huerta

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live on this beautifully updated home in central University City. Home features new kitchen cabinets, Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Beautiful hard flooring throughout the property with carpet in the bedrooms. Bathroom is updated and features new cabinets, quartz counters, new tile shower surround with all new fixtures. One of the few units to have a private patio and no neighbor to one side. Upgraded interior doors and new retrofit windows. This Town House offers affordable elegance in one of the most desirable quite neighborhoods in the San Diego area, in the heart of the UTC area, only walking distance to UCSD, UTC mall and all the restaurants and shopping centers your heart desire.Water/Trash/Sewer Included.Pets With Approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,450, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.