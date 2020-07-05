8014 La Jolla Shores Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Stunning New Construction fully-furnished single family house located just blocks to surf & swim-friendly La Jolla Shores beach in beautiful La Jolla. See first-hand why La Jolla translates to “The Jewel” in this premier western-most corner lot that is located in an enclave of 6 new construction homes & professionally designed with the finest attention to detail & an inviting beach/coastal/modern aesthetic. Highlights include 3br's, 3.5ba's, 3 outdoor areas, 3 levels, TV's & ba's in each br, 3 car parking!, ocean views from the master br, AC, w/d, & sleeps 8. Term flexible. Available NOW!