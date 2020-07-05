All apartments in San Diego
8014 La Jolla Shores Drive

8014 La Jolla Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8014 La Jolla Shores Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Stunning New Construction fully-furnished single family house located just blocks to surf & swim-friendly La Jolla Shores beach in beautiful La Jolla.  See first-hand why La Jolla translates to “The Jewel” in this premier western-most corner lot that is located in an enclave of 6 new construction homes & professionally designed with the finest attention to detail & an inviting beach/coastal/modern aesthetic.  Highlights include 3br's, 3.5ba's, 3 outdoor areas, 3 levels, TV's & ba's in each br, 3 car parking!, ocean views from the master br, AC, w/d, & sleeps 8. Term flexible. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive have any available units?
8014 La Jolla Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive have?
Some of 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8014 La Jolla Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive has a pool.
Does 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8014 La Jolla Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.

