San Diego, CA
800 The Mark Lane #2005
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

800 The Mark Lane #2005

800 the Mark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

800 the Mark Lane, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning Views from the 20th floor of The Mark - **Move-in Special: Half-off 1st Month's Rent if Leased by 11/1/2019**

Sweeping views from this stunning 20th floor 2BR/2BA unit! The gourmet kitchen provides top-notch appliances, breakfast bar seating, and recessed lighting to please the chef in your household. With floor-to-ceiling windows, designer finishes, pristine hard-surface flooring throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, & a private balcony, this home has it all! Amenities include a sparkling pool, soothing hot tub, sundeck, outdoor grilling area & fitness center. Luxury living at its finest!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3245807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 The Mark Lane #2005 have any available units?
800 The Mark Lane #2005 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 The Mark Lane #2005 have?
Some of 800 The Mark Lane #2005's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 The Mark Lane #2005 currently offering any rent specials?
800 The Mark Lane #2005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 The Mark Lane #2005 pet-friendly?
No, 800 The Mark Lane #2005 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 800 The Mark Lane #2005 offer parking?
No, 800 The Mark Lane #2005 does not offer parking.
Does 800 The Mark Lane #2005 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 The Mark Lane #2005 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 The Mark Lane #2005 have a pool?
Yes, 800 The Mark Lane #2005 has a pool.
Does 800 The Mark Lane #2005 have accessible units?
No, 800 The Mark Lane #2005 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 The Mark Lane #2005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 The Mark Lane #2005 does not have units with dishwashers.

