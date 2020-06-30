800 The Mark Lane #2005

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning Views from the 20th floor of The Mark - **Move-in Special: Half-off 1st Month's Rent if Leased by 11/1/2019**



Sweeping views from this stunning 20th floor 2BR/2BA unit! The gourmet kitchen provides top-notch appliances, breakfast bar seating, and recessed lighting to please the chef in your household. With floor-to-ceiling windows, designer finishes, pristine hard-surface flooring throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, & a private balcony, this home has it all! Amenities include a sparkling pool, soothing hot tub, sundeck, outdoor grilling area & fitness center. Luxury living at its finest!



No Pets Allowed



