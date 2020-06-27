Amenities

7996 Cicada Ct Available 07/06/19 PENASQUITOS Nice 4 Bedroom Home with Views. AVAILABLE 07/06/2019. - FEATURES: 7996 Cicada Ct, San Diego CA 92129. Monthly rental amount is $3,200. This property is available 07/06/2019. Built in 1993. Located in Rancho Penasquitos, this 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2284 square feet, and a 3 car attached garage. Formal living room and dining room. Family room has cozy fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen features tile floors and counters. Oak cabinets and white and black appliances. Wood pergo floors and tile on first floor, carpet on second floor. Tile entry and baths. Large master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, nice walk-in closet, and balcony with beautiful views of surrounding mountains. Master bath has dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Refrigerator left as a courtesy. Owner is not responsible for refrigerator it is not included. Gardener included.



APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave.



HEATING / AC: Central Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable, Internet, Phone. Owner pays for the following utilities: Gardener & Trash.



PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 50 lbs.



LEASE TERM / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, please do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



(RLNE4995809)