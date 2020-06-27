All apartments in San Diego
7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C
7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C

7984 Mission Center Court · No Longer Available
Location

7984 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
All Upgraded Condo For Lease - 1.5 bedroom. 1 bath. 726 Sq Ft. All upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops electric range refrigerator. All new paint. New carpet. New flooring. Large balcony. Pool Jacuzzi, Rec Room. Close to Mission Valley Center. Fashion Valley shopping center. Easy freeway access. Not far to downtown, beaches, airport, and much more!
Must have a credit score of 650+ Also rental history would be verified with current rent paid on time
This is all upgraded with privacy dont mess up
Contact Julie 619-279-1008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5090987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C have any available units?
7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C have?
Some of 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C currently offering any rent specials?
7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C pet-friendly?
No, 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C offer parking?
No, 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C does not offer parking.
Does 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C have a pool?
Yes, 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C has a pool.
Does 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C have accessible units?
No, 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C does not have accessible units.
Does 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 7984 Mission Center Ct #C - C does not have units with dishwashers.
