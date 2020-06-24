All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

7949 Caminito Dia #2

7949 Caminito Dia · No Longer Available
Location

7949 Caminito Dia, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 2BR La Jolla Condo!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Stunning La Jolla Condo near it all! This 2 bedroom dual master home features both spacious bedrooms on the entry level. Upstairs you will find your kitchen that provides beautiful granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Your kitchen opens up into your large family room that offers a cozy fire place and balcony area. The home comes with a detached 1 car garage with a tandem parking space as well a street parking permit. The community is ideally located near shopping, fine dining, as well as UCSD and UCSD Medical Center. Don't miss out on this wonderful home. Call today to schedule our showing.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Gas Fireplace, 2 Story, Storage space, Family Room, Balcony, Patio, Downstairs Bedroom, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Stackable Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Trash Included, Water Included, Home Owners Assoc.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: TBD
Middle School: TBD
High School: TBD
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7949-Caminito-Dia-unit-2-San-Diego-CA-92122-1271/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4722667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7949 Caminito Dia #2 have any available units?
7949 Caminito Dia #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7949 Caminito Dia #2 have?
Some of 7949 Caminito Dia #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7949 Caminito Dia #2 currently offering any rent specials?
7949 Caminito Dia #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7949 Caminito Dia #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7949 Caminito Dia #2 is pet friendly.
Does 7949 Caminito Dia #2 offer parking?
Yes, 7949 Caminito Dia #2 offers parking.
Does 7949 Caminito Dia #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7949 Caminito Dia #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7949 Caminito Dia #2 have a pool?
Yes, 7949 Caminito Dia #2 has a pool.
Does 7949 Caminito Dia #2 have accessible units?
No, 7949 Caminito Dia #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7949 Caminito Dia #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7949 Caminito Dia #2 has units with dishwashers.
