7949 Caminito Dia #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning 2BR La Jolla Condo!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Stunning La Jolla Condo near it all! This 2 bedroom dual master home features both spacious bedrooms on the entry level. Upstairs you will find your kitchen that provides beautiful granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Your kitchen opens up into your large family room that offers a cozy fire place and balcony area. The home comes with a detached 1 car garage with a tandem parking space as well a street parking permit. The community is ideally located near shopping, fine dining, as well as UCSD and UCSD Medical Center. Don't miss out on this wonderful home. Call today to schedule our showing.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Gas Fireplace, 2 Story, Storage space, Family Room, Balcony, Patio, Downstairs Bedroom, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Stackable Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Trash Included, Water Included, Home Owners Assoc.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: TBD

Middle School: TBD

High School: TBD

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7949-Caminito-Dia-unit-2-San-Diego-CA-92122-1271/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4722667)