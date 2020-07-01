Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Mira Mesa, 7930 Badami Circle, Solar Panels, Remodeled, Corner Lot, 2 Car Garage! - Very nice single level home on a corner lot. The home has solar panels which results in little to no electricity bill. Living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful stained concrete floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has stained concrete floors, sparkling quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have stained concrete floors and ceiling mounted light fixtures. Hall bathroom has stained concrete floors, quartz vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, large walk in closet with mirrored doors and closet organizer, quartz vanity and a gorgeous custom walk in shower with dual shower heads.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE5637067)