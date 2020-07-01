All apartments in San Diego
7930 Badami Circle

Location

7930 Badami Circle, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mira Mesa, 7930 Badami Circle, Solar Panels, Remodeled, Corner Lot, 2 Car Garage! - Very nice single level home on a corner lot. The home has solar panels which results in little to no electricity bill. Living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful stained concrete floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has stained concrete floors, sparkling quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have stained concrete floors and ceiling mounted light fixtures. Hall bathroom has stained concrete floors, quartz vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, large walk in closet with mirrored doors and closet organizer, quartz vanity and a gorgeous custom walk in shower with dual shower heads.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5637067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 Badami Circle have any available units?
7930 Badami Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7930 Badami Circle have?
Some of 7930 Badami Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7930 Badami Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7930 Badami Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 Badami Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7930 Badami Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7930 Badami Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7930 Badami Circle offers parking.
Does 7930 Badami Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7930 Badami Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 Badami Circle have a pool?
No, 7930 Badami Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7930 Badami Circle have accessible units?
No, 7930 Badami Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 Badami Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7930 Badami Circle has units with dishwashers.

