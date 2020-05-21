Amenities

7920 Westmore Road Available 06/15/19 Mira Mesa, 7920 Westmore Rd - Beautifully remodeled, granite counters! - Mira Mesa charmer boasting fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Cheery & bright kitchen with white cabinetry, gleaming granite counters, recessed lights and spacious dining area. New dual pane windows and blinds throughout. Beautiful, easy care, faux wood plank flooring in all the common areas. New, neutral carpet in bedrooms. Big backyard with pergola style patio cover. Great central location with easy access to Sorrento Valley.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE4084773)