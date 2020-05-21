All apartments in San Diego
7920 Westmore Road
7920 Westmore Road

7920 Westmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7920 Westmore Road Available 06/15/19 Mira Mesa, 7920 Westmore Rd - Beautifully remodeled, granite counters! - Mira Mesa charmer boasting fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Cheery & bright kitchen with white cabinetry, gleaming granite counters, recessed lights and spacious dining area. New dual pane windows and blinds throughout. Beautiful, easy care, faux wood plank flooring in all the common areas. New, neutral carpet in bedrooms. Big backyard with pergola style patio cover. Great central location with easy access to Sorrento Valley.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4084773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Westmore Road have any available units?
7920 Westmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 Westmore Road have?
Some of 7920 Westmore Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 Westmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Westmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Westmore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7920 Westmore Road is pet friendly.
Does 7920 Westmore Road offer parking?
Yes, 7920 Westmore Road offers parking.
Does 7920 Westmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 Westmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Westmore Road have a pool?
No, 7920 Westmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 7920 Westmore Road have accessible units?
No, 7920 Westmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Westmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Westmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
