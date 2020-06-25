All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 26 2020

7879 Altana Way

7879 Altana Way · No Longer Available
Location

7879 Altana Way, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
7879 Altana Way Available 06/06/20 Beautifully Upgraded 3B/3.5A House w/ A/C, Rooftop Deck & Bonus Loft! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/3.5BA house available for lease in the Altana development in the Civita community of Mission Valley. This highly upgraded home features 2180 SF of living space over three levels. Spacious living room features hardwood flooring, great natural light, and is open to kitchen and dining area. Custom lighting fixtures in kitchen and dining area. Highly upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space. Large master bedroom features walk-in closet and upgraded master bathroom w/ dual sinks, soaking tub & stall shower. Light & bright second and third bedrooms share full bathroom w/ shower/tub combo. Bonus room on third level could easily be used as bedroom, additional living space, or home office. Roof top outdoor living area w/ fireplace, built-in bbq & sink! Great for entertaining, or taking in the great views of Mission Valley!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3925
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbLBg-1wGis
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, private patio!

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: BBQ and wine fridge (both will not be maintained). Blinds in living room and kitchen with stains on them.
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4281317)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7879 Altana Way have any available units?
7879 Altana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7879 Altana Way have?
Some of 7879 Altana Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7879 Altana Way currently offering any rent specials?
7879 Altana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7879 Altana Way pet-friendly?
No, 7879 Altana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7879 Altana Way offer parking?
Yes, 7879 Altana Way offers parking.
Does 7879 Altana Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7879 Altana Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7879 Altana Way have a pool?
Yes, 7879 Altana Way has a pool.
Does 7879 Altana Way have accessible units?
No, 7879 Altana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7879 Altana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7879 Altana Way has units with dishwashers.
