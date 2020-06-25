Amenities

7879 Altana Way Available 06/06/20 Beautifully Upgraded 3B/3.5A House w/ A/C, Rooftop Deck & Bonus Loft! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/3.5BA house available for lease in the Altana development in the Civita community of Mission Valley. This highly upgraded home features 2180 SF of living space over three levels. Spacious living room features hardwood flooring, great natural light, and is open to kitchen and dining area. Custom lighting fixtures in kitchen and dining area. Highly upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space. Large master bedroom features walk-in closet and upgraded master bathroom w/ dual sinks, soaking tub & stall shower. Light & bright second and third bedrooms share full bathroom w/ shower/tub combo. Bonus room on third level could easily be used as bedroom, additional living space, or home office. Roof top outdoor living area w/ fireplace, built-in bbq & sink! Great for entertaining, or taking in the great views of Mission Valley!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3925

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbLBg-1wGis

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, private patio!



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: BBQ and wine fridge (both will not be maintained). Blinds in living room and kitchen with stains on them.

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



