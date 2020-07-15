All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20

7838 Cowles Mountain Court · No Longer Available
Location

7838 Cowles Mountain Court, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Condo For Rent - Mountain views and giant pines line the driveway as you pull into your parking space at Cowles Mountain Court! Upon entry, the Condo is very spacious for one bedroom. The unit has been freshly painted, the carpet is in immaculate condition throughout, the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, there is a private balcony with additional storage, the bedroom has floor to ceiling closet space with built in shelves, and the bathroom offers additional cabinets for toiletries and linen.

This is an upstairs unit on the 2nd floor with no elevator access. The community is equipped with a swimming pool managed by the HOA. HOA fees, water, trash, and sewer are all included in the price of rent.

The school district is San Diego Unified, with a short drive to Grossmont Community College. The property is just minutes from the 125 freeways, as well as shopping and dining.

To be eligible to rent this property you must have good standing credit, income at 2.5x the rental price, and be free of negative rental history (NO evictions).

Please call The Comana Company at 619-847-4178 to schedule your personal tour.

(RLNE5874590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 have any available units?
7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 have?
Some of 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 currently offering any rent specials?
7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 is pet friendly.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 offer parking?
Yes, 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 offers parking.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 have a pool?
Yes, 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 has a pool.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 have accessible units?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20 does not have units with dishwashers.
