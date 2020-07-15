7838 Cowles Mountain Court #C20

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Condo For Rent - Mountain views and giant pines line the driveway as you pull into your parking space at Cowles Mountain Court! Upon entry, the Condo is very spacious for one bedroom. The unit has been freshly painted, the carpet is in immaculate condition throughout, the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, there is a private balcony with additional storage, the bedroom has floor to ceiling closet space with built in shelves, and the bathroom offers additional cabinets for toiletries and linen.



This is an upstairs unit on the 2nd floor with no elevator access. The community is equipped with a swimming pool managed by the HOA. HOA fees, water, trash, and sewer are all included in the price of rent.



The school district is San Diego Unified, with a short drive to Grossmont Community College. The property is just minutes from the 125 freeways, as well as shopping and dining.



To be eligible to rent this property you must have good standing credit, income at 2.5x the rental price, and be free of negative rental history (NO evictions).



Please call The Comana Company at 619-847-4178 to schedule your personal tour.



