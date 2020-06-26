7836 Camino Noguera

Amenities

***NEW LISTING: Single level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in UTC *** - Single level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent in UTC area near UCSD, shopping and easy access to freeways. Home has a fireplace, private fenced patio, full size washer and dryer, hard flooring surface throughout with no carpet. Community amenities include pool & spa.



Doyle Elementary School, Standley Middle School, University City High School



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



